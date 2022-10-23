Video
Sunday, 23 October, 2022
Home Back Page

DSA: Some misuses have taken place, says Law Minister

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Staff Correspondent

Although the Digital Security Act (DSA) had been misused and abused in some certain cases in 2019, but the government was vigilant to stop any abuse through the DSA, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Saturday.
However, he said that usually some abuses and misuses have taken place while implementing any new law in every country.
"The issue of amendment to the law comes when there are abuses. If there is a necessity for any amendment, we will do that," the Law Minister came up with the observations while speaking at a discussion on DSA, moderated by Editors Guild President and Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor Television Mozammel Babu in the capital.
The Law Minister said that bringing amendments to any law is a lengthy process and the government may go for shortening the process for amending the DSA.
"We are still discussing good practices with the offices of the high commissioners for human rights," the minister said.
"The Home Minister and I have decided the journalist will not be arrested right away. When a complaint is made, a cell will decide -- whether or not there is prima facie proof that an offence has been made under the law," said the Law Minister.


