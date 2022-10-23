AL office, Railway Station vandalised, over 50 injured



BNP activists arriving at the Khulna Railway Station to attend a party rally in the city vandalized the station after they were prevented from raising slogans on the platform by BR authorities on Saturday. photo : Observer

Police and local people claimed around 12:00pm BNP activists entered into the Khulna Railway Station and vandalised different rooms of the station.

BNP leaders alleged, Awami League men hindered their leaders and activists in different areas of Khulna. Awami League leaders claimed, BNP activists threw brick chips and vandalised local Awami League party office.

Manik Chandra Sarkar, Station Master of Khulna Railway Station, said to the Daily Observer, "Some Jashore and Chuadanga passengers came to Khulna around 12:00pm and tried to make procession and chanting slogan within the railway station."

"Our law enforces men asked them to go outside. But agitators swooped on them and attacked with sticks, threw brickbats leaving 20 injured," Manik Chandra Sarkar added.

Babul Rana, General Secretary of city unit AL alleged, "Different groups of aggrieved BNP activists tried to break office gate and hurled stones at its windows at Awami League Ward office at Khalishpur Natun Rasta area. BNP men attacked with illegal firearms and lethal weapon and injured our 25 activists."

BNP City Unit Convener Shafiqul Islam Mona said to the correspondent, "Awami League men obstructed their procession in different areas in the city. They attacked BNP men at Khulna Railway Station and injured at least 20 BNP activists."

Sonali Sen, Additional Deputy Commissioner of KMP told, "Some passengers from other districts had an argument with our railway staff while entering Khulna. Meanwhile, at one point they injured our railway workers and five policemen."

"Strict security measures have been taken around the BNP rally; no one could obstruct the assembly," she also added.











KHULNA, Oct 22: More than 50 Khulna Railway employees, police and Awami League (AL) activists were injured in chaos centring BNP rally in Khulna.Police and local people claimed around 12:00pm BNP activists entered into the Khulna Railway Station and vandalised different rooms of the station.BNP leaders alleged, Awami League men hindered their leaders and activists in different areas of Khulna. Awami League leaders claimed, BNP activists threw brick chips and vandalised local Awami League party office.Manik Chandra Sarkar, Station Master of Khulna Railway Station, said to the Daily Observer, "Some Jashore and Chuadanga passengers came to Khulna around 12:00pm and tried to make procession and chanting slogan within the railway station.""Our law enforces men asked them to go outside. But agitators swooped on them and attacked with sticks, threw brickbats leaving 20 injured," Manik Chandra Sarkar added.Babul Rana, General Secretary of city unit AL alleged, "Different groups of aggrieved BNP activists tried to break office gate and hurled stones at its windows at Awami League Ward office at Khalishpur Natun Rasta area. BNP men attacked with illegal firearms and lethal weapon and injured our 25 activists."BNP City Unit Convener Shafiqul Islam Mona said to the correspondent, "Awami League men obstructed their procession in different areas in the city. They attacked BNP men at Khulna Railway Station and injured at least 20 BNP activists."Sonali Sen, Additional Deputy Commissioner of KMP told, "Some passengers from other districts had an argument with our railway staff while entering Khulna. Meanwhile, at one point they injured our railway workers and five policemen.""Strict security measures have been taken around the BNP rally; no one could obstruct the assembly," she also added.