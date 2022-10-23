Textile millers want nonstop gas supply

Textile millers on Saturday demanded uninterrupted gas supply to keep production running.

More than half of the country's 1,700 textile mills, who are members of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), are in a vulnerable position now because of severe gas crisis since March this year.

At a press conference, BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon said they are even ready to pay a bit higher than the current price of gas if the government can ensure uninterrupted supply to the industrial units.

$16 billion investment made in the country's primary textile sector is also in a vulnerable position for the lack of adequate gas supply to the textile mills, Khokon said.

