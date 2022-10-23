Video
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Tunnel: 4 out of 6 lanes to be opened to traffic in Dec

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 22: Four out  of the six lanes of  Bangabandhu Tunnel, under the Karnaphuli River, and its Connecting Road will be opened to traffic in December, Project Director Suman Singh Told the Daily Observer on Saturday.
Over 65 per cent of the project has been completed, said Singh also Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department (RHD).  
The 11.50 km long tunnel, the country's first under a river, is being built  at an estimated cost of Tk 407 crore to facilitate non-stop traffic movement between different important places, he said.
The tunnel's approach road, in Anwara upazila in  Chattogram district while its other end is connected to Shikalbaha Junction is under construction at a cost of taka 407 crore.
Construction of the tunnel began in January  2021.
Following approval from the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchases (CCGP) the joint venture of the National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers were appointed as the contractors.
The National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project in  February 2020.
The tunnel will make road connectivity faster and safe between not only between Shikalbaha and Anwara upazila but also between Dhaka and Cox's Bazaar via Chattogram.
Due to delay in land acquisition implementation deadline had to be  extended.
The tunnel will also connect the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali Deep Sea island and the Teknaf land port by road, which passes by the Korea Export Processing Zone, the China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and the Marine Academy.
It would make journey between Potiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara, Banshakhali and Cox's Bazaar easier, officials said. The Export-Import Bank of China lent $573 million while the remaining cost would be borne from domestic resources.


