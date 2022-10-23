Vivo V25 draws huge buyers’ response

Global smartphone manufacturing firm Vivo's two latest smartphones of V series- V25 and V25e- have already drawn huge responses. The two smartphones are marked with brilliant performance, stylish design and high-powered gaming processor.

The smartphones have created buzz among youths for heavy and smooth gaming performances.

Once, Snake and Tetris video games were highly popular among kids and adults. Video gaming, however, has transformed massively since then as computer and smartphone-based video gaming are now widely popular.

Smartphone overheating due to playing graphically intensive games is a major concern for users. Vivo V series smartphones seem to have addressed the issue and come up with solutions. The smartphones are available at your nearby Vivo-authorized stores as V25 will charge Tk 47,999 and V25e Tk 34,999.











