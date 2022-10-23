Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer announces its Q3’22 results

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh Ltd (Singer), recently announced its unaudited results for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022 (Q3).
According to the statements, its Q3 turnover increased by 12.8% toTk5.2 billion compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company continued to implement a number of marketing initiatives during the quarter to improve sales.
Q3 2022 gross margins decreased from 25.3 % to 20.2%.The Company has lost a 5.1% gross margin compared to the same quarter of last year mainly due to significant cost increases which could not be adjusted with the sales price due to market sensitivity both from consumer and competitors end. Financial expenses are higher than last year mainly for the utilization of borrowing at a higherlevel due to the overall low sales and increase of product cost coupled with higher interest rates as well.
Singer continued to focus on managing operating expenses, which at 17.5% of revenue for Q3 2022 was reduced from 19.3 % in the prior year.
Profit after tax decreased from Tk. 595 million to Tk 146 million up to Q3, with earnings per share decreasing from Tk. 5.97 to Tk. 1.46 mainly because of negative EPS (Tk. 0.85) in Q3 and lower profit after tax upto Q2 as well.
Effective tax rate is higher than last year due to extrapolated lower profitability and contributions from sales against which the advance income tax was paid at the import level as the minimum tax liability. Negative profit in Q3 resulted inthe company's strategy to remain competitive in the market because of sensitivity both from consumers and competitors end. For that strategy, we could not adjust significant cost increases with the sales price.
Singer is strong in the appliances market and will further accelerate our operation in the medium to long term. We will combine our global expertise, scale and knowledge with the strong market position of Singer Bangladesh Limited equipped with its strong brand image.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr. Lilly Nicholls
Vivo V25 draws huge buyers’ response
Singer announces its Q3’22 results
Dinajpur Municipality gets Tk 40cr special LGRD allocation
Hong Kong businesses keen to invest in Bangladesh
BD’s forex reserves slide below $36b despite austerity
City Bank launches mobile money transfer app
SIBL Managing Director exchanges views with female employees


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft