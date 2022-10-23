Dinajpur Municipality gets Tk 40cr special LGRD allocation

The Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has made a special allocation of Tk 39.9 crore to repair and develop the road and drainage system of Dinajpur Municipality.

The allocation order said the planned development work must be implemented by December 2024. The work components also include setting up street lights, computers, photocopy machines and office equipment among others.

The allocation was made on request by Iqbalur Rahim, whip of Parliament from Dinajpur. Earlier he made a special allocation of Tk 17 crore for Dinajpur Municipality and the money is being spent now for development of various roads.

For a long time, roads and drainage systems of Dinajpur municipality are in poor condition. Most of the municipal roads have become impassable. Accidents often occur due to overcrowded roads. Besides, the drainage system has become fragile with heaps of garbage.














