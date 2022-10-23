Video
Hong Kong businesses keen to invest in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Hong Kong businesspersons and investors have shown their interest to explore Bangladesh's business opportunities "InnoPreneur MeetUp: Belt and Road Live: Mapping Your Road for Business in Bangladesh," held in the special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, on Friday.
At the joint initiatives of the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, a good number of prospective investors, business persons, SMEs, startups, representatives of business bodies and government officials participated in the event to learn about the investment opportunities in Bangladesh. Consul General of Bangladesh Israt Ara was the guest speaker at the programme, says a press release issued in this regard.
At her presentation, the consul general highlighted the current economic and social performances of Bangladesh, different aspects of trade and investment in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh government's different incentives for foreign investors and business opportunities for Hong Kong investors in various sectors which the audience found very informative and useful.
She encouraged and invited the potential business persons/investors of Hong Kong to explore the business potentials of Bangladesh.  mShe also assured them of all possible cooperation from the consulate general of Bangladesh in Hong Kong.
At the second part of the event, in the panel discussion, three reputed Hong Kong investors who already invested in Bangladesh namely Ngan Po Ling Pauline, BBS, JP, Managing Director of Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited, Sherman Kan, Head of Research and Expansion, Lalamove Company and Kelly K L Tsim, Director of Tsim's Company Limited discussed various aspects of business opportunities in Bangladesh as well as shared their practical experiences in doing business.
While they raised some of the problems they faced in Bangladesh, however, they were very positive in their discussion and encouraged other potential business persons highlighting low production cost, low labour cost and rapid economic growth of Bangladesh.
Dr Bernard Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of HKSAR Government and David Sit, Assistant Principal Economist of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the business-friendly environment of Bangladesh.
The enthusiasm and interest shown by the audience to learn about Bangladesh's investment opportunities were highly encouraging, the release added.


