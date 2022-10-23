Video
BD’s forex reserves slide below $36b despite austerity

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh Bank have dropped below $36 billion, despite the government's austerity measures to save dollars and hold back reserves.
According to the Bangladesh Bank, the reserves stood at $32.48 billion in December 2019 and began rising afterwards. It reached $48 billion, a record high for the country, in August 2021 before the fall began.
Bangladesh's export earnings and inward remittances are declining as inflation has gripped the global economy amid the war between Ukraine and Russia. Reserves  last topped $36 billion in June 2020. Now they stand at $35.98 billion.
It steadied at $40 billion for some time and stood at $41.82 billion in June this year, four months after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The economy regained some pace after the coronavirus cases slowed down. As the import demands rose, so did the duty due to the rising cost of fuel and transportation worldwide.
The import expenditure surpassed export earnings and remittances pulling at       the dollar reserves and forcing Bangladesh to begin devaluing the taka against the dollar.
In August last year, dollars were priced at Tk 84.8 whereas it soared to Tk 104.87 as of Oct 19 and sold at Tk 112 in the open market. Bangladesh imposed strict curbs on imports to save up dollars.
The central bank issued restrictions on bringing in luxury goods. Cash margin for  import of non-essential goods was increased from 75 to 100 percent.
The national bank also mandated a requisite for approval before banks issue letters of credit for imports worth $30 million or more while costs of import-reliant projects were reined in.
Meanwhile, the trade deficit and current account balance kept widening when trade deficit stayed at $4.5 billion in August this year, while the current account balance was behind by $1.5 billion.
On Oct 16, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said import liability will be met with export earnings and remittances at the end of the month. Exporters also became cautious about shipping out goods to countries struggling with deficit in the current account balance.
Bangladesh has meanwhile requested loans worth $5.5 billion from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund for balance of payment support. A team from the IMF is set to arrive on Oct 27 to discuss the terms of the loan.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, economist Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, advised the government to cut the exchange rate of taka against dollar a bit more to encourage remittances and exports.
To control inflation, the government can raise the cap on interest on bank loans from 9 percent, he said.
Bangladesh Bank formed the Export Development Fund with $8 billion from the reserves. It calculates this fund while counting the reserves. But the IMF disagrees with the method and wants it shown separately, which could lead the reserves to fall significantly.    -bdnews24.com


