Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

City Bank launches mobile money transfer app

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

City Bank launches mobile money transfer app

City Bank launches mobile money transfer app

Now non-resident Bangladeshis working in Malaysia can get additional 2 per cent incentive on top of government given 2.5 per cent incentive while sending money through City Bank's fully owned subsidiary remittance company CBL Money Transfer to City Bank in Bangladesh, says a press release.
They can also remit money from their workplace or home by using 'City Remit' Mobile Remittance App of CBL Money Transfer. Bank's Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser made the announcement at the app launching event recently in Kuala Lumpur where Md Golam Sarwar, High Commisioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia was present as chief guest.
The event was also attended by Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank and Farooq Sobhan and Dato Gurcharan Singh, both Directors of CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd. Hundreds of Bangladeshis attended the event along with people from press and media.
The announcement of City Bank taking up extra 2 pc cost and giving that to remitters in the form of incentives came on the heels of slowing down of remittance inflow into Bangladesh, which is contributing further in the shortage of dollars scenario.
The extra 2pc incentive to be paid by bank will be effective from 23 October and will continue for 3 months, the bank chairman told the crowd.
'City Remit' is an online money transfer service that will allow migrant wage-earners to transfer money from Malaysia to Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
Md. Golam Sarwar, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia in his address lauded the 2pc incentive announcement from City Bank and emphasised on curbing illegal money transfer. He also expressed his hope that the 'City Remit' mobile appp will be a very useful tool since it will allow non-resident customers to get the convenience of sending money instantly and securely from his Malaysian Bank account to his country.
To use City Remit, customers need to install the app in their mobile and need to do face to face verification only for the first time. Thereafter, money can be sent to home country from anywhere in Malaysia in just a few minutes, avoiding the hassle of travelling to remittance company branches.
CBL Money Transfer Sdn. Bhd. is a licensed Money Service Business Company in Malaysia and specialized in cross-border remittances.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr. Lilly Nicholls
Vivo V25 draws huge buyers’ response
Singer announces its Q3’22 results
Dinajpur Municipality gets Tk 40cr special LGRD allocation
Hong Kong businesses keen to invest in Bangladesh
BD’s forex reserves slide below $36b despite austerity
City Bank launches mobile money transfer app
SIBL Managing Director exchanges views with female employees


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft