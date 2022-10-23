

SIBL Managing Director exchanges views with female employees

Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Head of SIBL Training Institute, were also present.

Female employees of head office, branches and sub branches attended the event. The Managing Director and CEO acknowledged the contribution of female employees in the overall development of the Bank and also advised them to acquire knowledge for professional development.















