

MBL holds seminar on cyber security awareness month

226 MBL officials from all over the country, including all Senior Management of the bank, Head of respective Divisions at Head Office, Head of Branches, In-Charge of Upo-shakhas, CEO of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited, CEO of MBL Asset Management Limited were present in the session.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual program and advised the participating officers to strictly follow all the cyber security policies and guidelines in all aspects of banking operations. Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO broadly highlighted the cyber risks and the significance of adequate awareness for staying safe in cyberspace.

S. M. Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank and Rezaur Rahman, Incident handler, BGD e-GOV CIRT, Ministry of Post, Telecommunication and IT, enlightened the seminar with their insightful speeches. Muhammad Mahmud Hasan, EVP and CTO talked about the impact of cybercrime on personal and professional life. In the closing remarks Md. Faisal Hossain, FVP and CISO of the bank has presented the achievements of MBL in Information Security along with the key directives on cyber assurance. Javed Tariq, Principal of the Training Institute moderated the virtual programme.













