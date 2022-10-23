

Marcel Distributor Summit 2022 held

They expressed it at the 'Marcel Distributor Summit 2022' with the participation of around 1,000 electronics traders from different parts of the country held at the five-star hotel 'Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa' in Cox's Bazar recently.

Company's Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Director SM Ashraful Alam, Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed inaugurated the event.

Among others, Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Howladar, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Eva Rizwana and Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan among others were present at the function.

Addressing the summit, SM Shamsul Alam said, "You (distributors) should not be afraid amid the present global recession. Don't give up. Don't lose faith. The world is constantly changing. So, our business strategy also needs to change with time. And thus, we have to apply modern techniques in business."

SM Ashraful Alam said, "Marcel is the second largest electronics brand in Bangladesh. And it will be the best brand of the country soon. In this regard we will provide all necessary supports to you (distributors). The domestic electronics market is growing day by day. Why should we give the domestic market share to the foreign brands? We will meet the market demands with our domestically produced goods and will also be the top brand in this market."

In the conference, important discussions about the business strategies in the wake of the ongoing global economic slowdown post-Covid were held. Officials of the organisation provided necessary guidelines to distributors regarding the electronics product business in the changing circumstances. -UNB

















