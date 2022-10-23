

Power Gen Expo 2022 held

Minister of State for Planning Shamsul Alam announced the inauguration of both the exhibitions with all participating companies and senior officials.

Power and energy-based companies from all domestic and foreign countries are exhibiting various brands of products at the Power Gen 2022 Expo, where Pertex Cables is exhibiting their products including Building Wire Cables, Low, Medium and High Voltage Cables, Fire Safety Cables.

Also, Pertex Board, Pertex Doors and Pertex Gypsum Board brands, concerns of Pertex Star Group participated in Safecon 2022 to showcase and market their product portfolio. This exhibition is intended for potential customers and clients of building materials and equipment from Bangladesh and abroad.

All the famous companies of 14 different countries participated in this exhibition.













