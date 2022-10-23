

BD one of most promising Asian markets: edotco GCEO

"Bangladesh is one of the key markets for edotco Group," he said while exchanging views with the member of the Telecom and Technology Reporters' Network, Bangladesh (TRNB) in a city hotel recently.

Adlan Tajudin, who arrived here in a maiden visit earlier this week, said "similar to other countries we are present, we view our role as a key infrastructure partner to the government and businesses to help accelerate access to digital connectivity nationwide."

The GCEO of Malaysia-based company continued that "We also recognize our talent in Bangladesh and have established a Centre for Design Excellence (CoDE) here, serving as an innovation research centre for our clients in the country and the rest of our footprint markets across the Group," according to a press release received today.

With the impending 5G network on the horizon, he said, edotco will continue to play its role to support the industry and the government with their expertise, knowledge and learning gained from other countries to help speed up the rollout.

The GCEO said "as we forge stronger connections and continue to harness Bangladesh's immense potential, we look forward to creating avenues for greater collaboration - locally, regionally, and globally."

In his engagement with TRNB, Adlan Tajudin discussed how telecom infrastructure is crucial to accelerating the country's digital economy.

He opined that the impact of the pandemic has significantly increased the demand for equitable connectivity.

The GCEO informed that since its presence in Bangladesh, edotco has erected more than 14,700 sites to help connect the unconnected and under-connected people in the country.

As an independent tower company, edotco continues to advocate for improved infrastructure sharing amongst the MNOs to reduce cost and the impact on carbon footprint, enable faster rollout, and accelerate network access to wider communities, he added.

Adlan Tajudin said that edotco which operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 53,573 towers in nine countries is committed to driving towards sustainable, green initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint by continuously striving to innovate and improve tower-land optimization, sustainable environment-friendly structure and future readiness (5G). -BSS













