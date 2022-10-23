Video
Fitch cuts Pak's sovereign credit rating to CCC+ from B-

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Oct 22: Global ratings agency Fitch cut Pakistan's sovereign credit rating on Friday by a notch to 'CCC+' from 'B-', citing further deterioration in the country's external liquidity and funding conditions and a drop in foreign exchange reserves.
The drop comes three months after Fitch revised down the ranking to B- while downgrading the country's outlook from 'stable' to 'negative'.
Fitch typically does not assign outlooks to sovereigns with a rating of 'CCC+' or below.
Recent widespread floods in Pakistan have further weakened the country's economy, already in turmoil with a rising current account deficit, inflation above 20 per cent and a sharp depreciation of the rupee currency.
The agency said the floods, which have killed over 1,700 and caused more than $30 billion damage to the economy, will undermine Pakistan's efforts to rein in twin fiscal and current account deficits.
On the policy front, Fitch said it assumed that Pakistan will continue to receive disbursements under its International Monetary Fund programme, but risks to this have risen.    -Reuters


