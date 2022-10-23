

Swisscontact interacts with the business leaders

The event focused on "SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals" took place in Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.

Swisscontact's global CEO and Executive Director, Philippe Schneuwly, attended the event and highlighted how the organisation is collaborating with the private sector globally and in Bangladesh to address development challenges and achieve common goals.

Philippe Schneuwly also said, "ODA contribution will never be sufficient to provide the financial and technical resources necessary to achieve the SDGs. Collaboration between the public and the private sector is imperative to address development challenges."

He also shared his thoughts on the potential of the vibrant private sector in Bangladesh, and the role it can further play in promotinginclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Swisscontact was established in 1959 as an independent foundation by notable figures from the worlds of commerce and science in Switzerland. Today, it implements more than hundred projects every year and last year Swisscontacthas partnered with 1,150 national and international companies across the globe.

In Bangladesh, Swisscontact has been working with a range of private sector companies to address development challenges since early 2000.

Several business leaders present at this event shared their experiences of collaborating with Swisscontact Bangladesh and expressedtheir views on how the private sector can strongly contribute to achieving SDGs through partnerships.

The event was attended by leaders from different sectors, including banking, insurance, mobile financial service, energy, agri-businesses, pharmaceuticals, ICT,and business associations. It ended with the consensus that more resources and ideas can be leveraged from the private sector to support inclusive and sustainable development in Bangladesh.











