Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:40 PM
Home Business

Yamaha holds Chattogram Motor Fest 2022

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Yamaha holds Chattogram Motor Fest 2022

Yamaha holds Chattogram Motor Fest 2022

"5th Chattogram Motor Fest 2022" held at G.E.C Convention Hall, Chattogram on Thursday where ACI Motors-Yamaha has appeared with all the eye catching events, says a press release.
Yamaha's arrangement is divided into two parts: "Bike Display and Touch & Feel Experience" activities. The special attraction of the fair is Yamaha's super sports bike R1M. This 1000 CC bike is Yamaha's super sports bike, which competes on the famous MotoGP racing track. This bike was a distinct excitement among bike lovers. Apart from this, Yamaha has put on their display the R15-M 155 CC which is the most popular bike in Bangladesh so far. There are also FZ-S, MT15 and FZ-X, popular bikes of Yamaha in the motor fest. Besides this, Yamaha organized various activities like test ride, gymkhana and stunt show to give the touch and feel experience of the bike, which added an extra dimension in the event.
Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors attended in the first day of the event and other higher officials of ACI Motors and Yamaha were attended in the fest.
ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of reputed company ACI Limited. Currently, Yamaha has more than 99 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.


