Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pound hit by UK political crisis

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

LONDON, Oct 22: Global stocks wavered on Friday on renewed concerns about rising interest rates while the British pound slumped over the UK's political drama.
European stocks were mixed while Wall Street went from red to green after the open as investors weighed fresh company earnings and rising bond yields.
"It's not a good look right now in sovereign bond markets and that is making things look less pretty in global equity markets," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
Sterling slid beneath $1.12 after having bounced above $1.13 Thursday following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The yield on the British government's 30-year bond, or gilt, climbed back above four percent on Friday as the Conservatives' race to replace Truss went into full swing, with her divisive predecessor Boris Johnson among the potential contenders.
The dollar also strengthened further against the yen as the US central bank is expected to pursue its aggressive rate hikes while its Japanese counterpart continues its dovish stance.
The dollar surged almost one percent to 151.53 yen, but later fell back to around 148 yen.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill - the interest the government pays to borrow - has surged well past four per cent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr. Lilly Nicholls
Vivo V25 draws huge buyers’ response
Singer announces its Q3’22 results
Dinajpur Municipality gets Tk 40cr special LGRD allocation
Hong Kong businesses keen to invest in Bangladesh
BD’s forex reserves slide below $36b despite austerity
City Bank launches mobile money transfer app
SIBL Managing Director exchanges views with female employees


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft