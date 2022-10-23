Realme, uber jointly hold campaign on T20 World Cup

Centering the celebration of the T20 Cricket World Cup, youth-favorite brand realme has collaborated with one of the country's most popular ride-sharing platforms, Uber, and is hosting an exciting mega-campaign.

Under this campaign, realme is bringing forth a contest titled "Predict the 'kora' performer of the match." By participating in the contest, winning realme users can receive a mega Discount Coupon from Uber. The contest starts today (Sunday) and is scheduled to end on November 13, next, says a press release.

Before the beginning of eight "High Voltage" matches of the T20 Cricket World Cup, the audience will be asked to predict the Official Player of the Match (Kora Performer) for the day on realme's Facebook page. At the end of the match, realme will announce the winner for that day through an Instagram Story.

Hence, participants must follow realme's Instagram page. Among the participants, one lucky winner will receive an Uber Discount Coupon. Throughout the campaign, a total of 45 participants will win attractive mega Discount Coupons from Uber. Besides, as part of this campaign, Uber riders will get the opportunity to win a realme C30 every week. To know more, visit Uber's Facebook page.

Recently, realme launched an excellent entry-level smartphone - realme C30. The device has been equipped with the powerful UNISOC T612 processor and an AnTuTu score of over 200,000. Besides, it boasts UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage for an exceptional data transfer experience.

Its 8.5mm Ultra-Slim Vertical Stripe Design truly sets it apart from other devices within the same price segment. It features a 6.5-inch mega display along with a Screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%, ensuring an unmatched entertainment experience.













