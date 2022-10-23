Video
WEConnect holds meets to help women-owned businesses

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Business Desk

WEConnect International recently hosted two conferences over four days in Dhaka and Chittagong to provide opportunities for over 100 women-owned businesses to grow their network and connect with more than 30 large corporations.
The in-person conferences were part of the 3-year project titled 'Women's Empowerment through Economic Inclusion' funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, said a statement.
 U.S. Senior Program Manager Charles Pritchard provided the keynote address to an audience that included both local and multinational corporations.
The objective of the event and thus the project itself is to generate long-term opportunities for women-owned businesses to develop the skills necessary to not only connect but conduct business with large buyers, including local and multinational corporations, government agencies and non-profit and non-governmental organizations.
 "Investing in the success of women-owned businesses is key to the future prosperity of the region," said Mr. Charles Pritchard, Senior Program Manager, U.S. Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. "This forum-and events like it-help realize two important priorities for U.S. foreign policy in South Asia: the United States' efforts to secure supply chains across the area and the growth of gender equality and women's economic participation."
 Highlights of the conference include two capacity-building trainings for women-owned businesses-Unique Selling Proposition for products and services, and Business Resilience emphasizing business growth; a Supplier Diversity and Inclusion Roundtable with leading corporations, local and multinational, on sharing best practices on gender-inclusive sourcing; and a woman-owned business product showcase for cross business promotions
 The business matchmaking session included 1:1 business pitching sessions between women business owners representing a variety of industries including manufacturing, professional services, IT and tech services, and dozens of corporations including New Asia Group, IDLC Finance Limited, Apex Foorwear Ltd, Sashya Prabartana, Easterb Bank Ltd and Praava Health BD Ltd to discuss opportunities for their businesses as well as learn how to interact with and market their services to potential buyers.
 The women entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to network with a community of women business owners to learn from and potentially grow their businesses.
 "Women business owners constitute the most promising engine of growth in Bangladesh," said Saritha Venumbaka, Chief Operating Officer, WEConnect International. "By focusing on women's economic empowerment and advancing gender equality, India will capture the tremendous economic potential women business owners can bring to the economy, including job creation."
 The Women's Empowerment Through Economic Inclusion also includesIndia, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.date, more than 700women entrepreneurs have participated in capacity-building training sessions and networking with dozens of corporations, many of whom have committed to sourcing from women-owned businesses.
WEConnect International is a member-led, global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with qualified women-owned suppliers around the world. It works with over 170 multinational buying organizations, with over $1 trillion in annual purchasing power combined, that have committed to sourcing more products and services from women-owned businesses based in over 135 countries. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers and certifies women's business enterprises that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by one or more women. WEConnect International provides Women Business Enterprise certification in over 55 countries that represent 70% of the world's population.


