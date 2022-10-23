Video
Nagad, Shishuswargo distribute sanitary napkins among students

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Business Desk

Mobile financial service of the Postal Department Nagad and voluntary organisation Shishuswargo Foundation have distributed health protection materials or sanitary napkins among school students in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh.
As quality sanitary napkins are not affordable to women in poverty-stricken areas, Nagad and Shishuswargo distributed the materials free of cost among about 700 students at a ceremony at Kazi Shahabuddin School and College recently.
Discussants there said many ordinary people cannot accept as normal the monthly menstruation of women, which is though an essential part of their life cycle. However, they added, there has been certain improvement in the level of awareness in society about menstruation.
At the ceremony, slogans were chanted saying NO to child marriage and suicide and red cards were shown symbolically to both the menaces. Physician of the local health complex Monno Akter briefed the students about heath protection. Health specialists offered various suggestions to adult girls while distributing sanitary napkins free of cost.
"As part of social responsibility, Nagad has engaged in various welfare activities. We wish the new generation will take over leadership of the country and build a healthy and beautiful society. As part of our wish, we distributed the healthcare materials," said Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Nagad.
Founder and director of Shishuswargo Kabir Akand observed that the girls of poverty-ridden families in the frontier areas hide their health problems relating to menstruation due to a lack of awareness. "They suffer from serious diseases due only to lack of awareness," he said adding that campaigns are being carried out to make people aware of healthcare and the demerits of child marriage. He mentioned that napkin vending machines would be distributed at the schools of district and upazila levels in the future.


