Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:39 PM
Home Business

Happy Mart opens new outlet in Dhaka's Mohammadpur

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

Happy Mart opens new outlet in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

Happy Mart opens new outlet in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

Happy Mart, the retailer of Bengal Group of Industries, has opened its 24th outlet in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.
The outlet at Mohammadpur Housing will sell plastic furniture, houseware, melamine, kitchen appliances, electronics and many more products, the retailer said in a statement after the opening on Thursday.
The retailer is offering up to 10 percent discount at the outlet until Oct 24 on this occasion.
Happy Mart aims to expand its reach to the capital's all major areas as well as areas outside the city, the retailer said.
Amir Daud, chief operating officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited, Hasan Taiab Imam, head of human resource at the group, its Deputy General Manager of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, Assistant General Manager of Happy Mart Md Atikur Rahman and other officials were present on the occasion.
    -bdnews24.com


