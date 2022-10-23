

ICMAB exchanges views with HR Professionals

Held in order to exchange professional views with senior HR Experts and Talent Management Partners and HR Recruiting Firms, the aim of the session was to make a bridge between two professional groups to work together to achieve synergy in the corporate level, says a press release.

The collaboration between HR leaders and ICMAB will bring positive value for economy of the country. This close relationship with CMAs and other Experts would help to achieve organizational goal. The overall activities of ICMAB was highlighted in the session, particularly the skills set of a qualified CMA.

ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid presided over the program, while Imtiaz Alam, Chairman, Placement Committee delivered the welcome speech and ICMAB Vice President Md. Munirul Islam, offered vote of thanks in the program.

A presentation on the role of CMAs to the business was delivered by Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud Professor & Director (Academic Affairs), ICMAB.

Md Mamunur Rashid said ICMAB maintains world class course curriculum and its qualification is recognized in the global market. ICMAB members are working at the top positions in the different sectors of the country as well in the international arena.

As a member body of IFAC, CAPA and SAFA ICMAB's members maintains highest level of professional ethics and code of conducts at their own working place. ICMAB members always update their knowledge with changing business environment through Continuous Professional Development Program (CPD) organized by the Institute on a regular basis.

President of ICMAB also told that there have sufficient numbers of talented professional accountants in our country and requested the HR leaders to recruit more local professional accountants to get the competitive advantages in the long run and save foreign currency, as billions of dollars are now transferring to other countries by hiring foreign professionals. A good numbers of senior HR professionals from different corporate houses & recruiting agents of the country were present in the program.











The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) arranged a Views Exchange Program with HR Professionals on at a city hotel on Thursday last.Held in order to exchange professional views with senior HR Experts and Talent Management Partners and HR Recruiting Firms, the aim of the session was to make a bridge between two professional groups to work together to achieve synergy in the corporate level, says a press release.The collaboration between HR leaders and ICMAB will bring positive value for economy of the country. This close relationship with CMAs and other Experts would help to achieve organizational goal. The overall activities of ICMAB was highlighted in the session, particularly the skills set of a qualified CMA.ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid presided over the program, while Imtiaz Alam, Chairman, Placement Committee delivered the welcome speech and ICMAB Vice President Md. Munirul Islam, offered vote of thanks in the program.A presentation on the role of CMAs to the business was delivered by Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud Professor & Director (Academic Affairs), ICMAB.Md Mamunur Rashid said ICMAB maintains world class course curriculum and its qualification is recognized in the global market. ICMAB members are working at the top positions in the different sectors of the country as well in the international arena.As a member body of IFAC, CAPA and SAFA ICMAB's members maintains highest level of professional ethics and code of conducts at their own working place. ICMAB members always update their knowledge with changing business environment through Continuous Professional Development Program (CPD) organized by the Institute on a regular basis.President of ICMAB also told that there have sufficient numbers of talented professional accountants in our country and requested the HR leaders to recruit more local professional accountants to get the competitive advantages in the long run and save foreign currency, as billions of dollars are now transferring to other countries by hiring foreign professionals. A good numbers of senior HR professionals from different corporate houses & recruiting agents of the country were present in the program.