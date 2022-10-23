

BD Int’l Marine and Offshore Expo 2022 ends showcasing technology

Inaugurated at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Thursday, the expo incorporated with "Ship Recycling", "Offshore Oil and Gas Support", "Shipping, Logistic and Port", "Ship Building", "Fishing Vessels, Fishery" "Process Automation" and "Bangladesh International Marine Conference 2022," says a press release.

The exhibition is organized by Savor International Limited with international alliance with Fireworks Trade Media Group, Singapore. This international exhibition was inaugurated by Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP.

Besides, Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam and Managing Director, Chittagong Dry Dock Limited; Commodore Md. Nizamul Haque and Director General, Department of Shipping; Commodore Md Shamsul Aziz and Managing Director, Khulna Shipyard Ltd.; Commodore Abdullah-Al-Maksus and Managing Director, Dockyard and Engineering Works (DEW) was present as a special guest in this ceremony.

Md. Faizul Alam, Managing Director, Savor International Limited and Kenny Young, Group CEO, Fireworks Trade Media Group, Singapore, was presents at the inauguration ceremony. BCCCI, KOTRA, SIAA,TECA, Cruz Expos are attached the associate partner of the Exhibition.

The purpose of the exposition is to demonstrate new innovative, technologies, materials, equipment, methods etc. in concern sectors and explore the avenue for the participants, organizations & patrons in a single domicile.















