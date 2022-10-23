SARML appoints issue manager to go into stock market

Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills Limited (SARML), a Chattogram-based MS Rod, Billets, and Bar manufacturing company started its journey to off-load shares in the stock market by appointing issue managers.

The company on Thursday in the capital signed an agreement with a local investment bank- ICB Capital Management Limited-for issue management services, according to an official source. According to sources, the company will raise Tk 270 crore through IPO using the book-building method. Mohammed Mamun Uddin, Managing Director of Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills and ICB Capital Management CEO Asit Kumar Chakravorty, were present in the agreement signing ceremony.

Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills's paid-up capital is Tk 120 crore.

SARML has incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 28, 2001. Its production plant is located at Bhatiary in Shitakund, Chattogram.

SARML produce various types of MS Rod, Billets, and Bar. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and marketing of different kind of MS Rod, Billets, and Bar.

Mohammed Mamun Uddin, Managing Director of Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills said, the Company has performed quite well, both technically and financially since its establishment.











