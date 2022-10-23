Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 October, 2022, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SARML appoints issue manager to go into stock market

Published : Sunday, 23 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Business correspondent

Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills Limited (SARML), a Chattogram-based     MS Rod, Billets, and Bar manufacturing company started its journey to off-load shares in the stock market by appointing issue managers.
The company on Thursday in the capital signed an agreement with a local investment bank- ICB Capital Management Limited-for issue management services, according to an official source. According to sources, the company will raise Tk 270 crore through IPO using the book-building method. Mohammed Mamun Uddin, Managing Director of Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills and ICB Capital Management CEO Asit Kumar Chakravorty, were present in the agreement signing ceremony.
Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills's paid-up capital is Tk 120 crore.
SARML has incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 28, 2001. Its production plant is located at Bhatiary in Shitakund, Chattogram.
SARML produce various types of MS Rod, Billets, and Bar. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and marketing of different kind of MS Rod, Billets, and Bar.
Mohammed Mamun Uddin, Managing Director of Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills said, the Company has performed quite well, both technically and financially since its establishment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr. Lilly Nicholls
Vivo V25 draws huge buyers’ response
Singer announces its Q3’22 results
Dinajpur Municipality gets Tk 40cr special LGRD allocation
Hong Kong businesses keen to invest in Bangladesh
BD’s forex reserves slide below $36b despite austerity
City Bank launches mobile money transfer app
SIBL Managing Director exchanges views with female employees


Latest News
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Sri Lanka flex their muscle with nine-wicket triumph over Ireland
8 virtuous personalities felicitated by Sunnia Trust in Ctg
T20 WC: Tigers to face Netherlands on Monday
Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic, signal 3 for ports
46 held in anti-drug drives in city
Week-long food festival kicks off in Ctg
Marine engineer found dead in Dhanmondi lake area
170 BNP men sued for Khulna railway station vandalism
China's Xi secures historic 3rd term
Most Read News
West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
UN: Human rights violated as consequence of climate change
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26
Chinese ex-President 'forced' out of party congress
15 dead in India bus accident
Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
No alternative of helmets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft