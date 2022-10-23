Govt steps make women entrepreneurs visible in remote areas: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Saturday said that the pragmatic measures taken by the present government to create women-friendly environment has ensured visible presence of small and medium female entrepreneurs in the country's remote areas.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the incumbent government has ensured the visible presence of small-and-medium-level women entrepreneurs even in remote areas by creating a women-friendly environment across the country," she said.

The speaker said this while virtually addressing the National Women Entrepreneur Conference-2022 at Multipurpose Hall of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in the city, said a press release.

In association with SME Foundation, National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) and NASCIB Women Entrepreneur Council jointly organized the conference with NASCIB President Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon in the chair.

Dr Shirin said that apart from making their own position in the national economy, women entrepreneurs are also contributing globally.

She also said that the National Women Entrepreneur Conference will play a vital role in advancing the women entrepreneurship.

BSS adds:Noting that Bangladesh is now the role model of economic development in the world, the speaker said when mass employment generation in Bangladesh is a national challenge, the small and medium women entrepreneurs of the country are playing a pioneering role to face the challenge.

Dr Shirin sought cooperation from all so that the women entrepreneurs can avail of the facilities like allocation of incentives and collateral-free loans easily, saying, "Access to availability of services should be ensured for women entrepreneurs".

Nazma Akther, MP, National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Executive Chairman (Secretary) Nasreen Afroz and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin spoke at the event as special guests while ILO Country Director to Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen spoke as the guest of honor.

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation Managing Director Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman presented the keynote paper in the conference.

















