Govt must take full responsibility for any untoward incident: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday, "Government will have to take full responsibility if any untoward incident takes place at Khulna division rally today due to Awami League's instigation."

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan party office he said, "Centering this rally Awami League stop all transports in Khulna. Police arrested general

along with our 19 leaders and activists."

"Yesterday, Awami League men did show-down with lethal weapon and sticks. On motorcycles, they are trying to create fear in different ways. They cadres intimidate people with firearms not to join at the BNP rally. But we are ready to success our rally at any cost."

He also claimed that on Thursday a raid was conducted at the house of BNP's standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy. Nineteen people were arrested from there, he added.

"I strongly condemn and protest against this terror and demand immediate arrested of the terrorists," he added.

Protesting the increase in price of daily necessities, killing of BNP leader and activists in Bhola, Munsahiganj, Narayanganj and Jashore BNP will hold rally today at Khulna Sonali Bank road circle.

BNP alleged centering the rally Awami League government making conspiracy to stop transportation in Khulna.

Fakhrul said, "Government trying to spoil our rally by suspending bus, launch and rail services in Khulna. But they are not thinking about the sufferings of the general people."















