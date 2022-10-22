HC gives 5-point directive for dispensing cheque bounce cases

In a full text of its verdict the High Court gave a five-point directive and advised the National Parliament to amend Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act and abolish the jail provision in cheque dishonour cases.

The High Court delivered its verdict on August 8 and full text of its verdict was published recently stating that the provision of imprisonment or fine or both under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1981 is at the discretion of the court.

However, the Appellate Division stayed the High Court verdict on September 6 following a leave to appeal filed by the government against the HC verdict. Now, the government will file appeal with the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict after receiving the full copy of the HC verdict.

Specific guidelines can be used by the trial court to impose similar penalties, which are easier to understand for the lawyers and litigants, the HC verdict said.

In the full text of the verdict, the single HC bench comprised of Justice Ashraful Kamal hoped that the National Parliament would take initiative to repeal Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1981. And until this section is cancelled, the judicial courts will follow the 5-point directive in disposing the cheque dishonour cases.

First, if the drawer of the cheque wants to pay the amount mentioned in the cheque to the payee within 3 months of the case, the judicial court shall award the fine (compensation) to the payee by adding the amount mentioned in the cheque and all the costs of the case.

Second, if the payer of the cheque wants to pay the cheque payee after 3 months but before 6 months, the same amount mentioned in the cheque must be added with the amount mentioned in the cheque and the penalty will be paid as cost of the case.

Third, if the drawer of the cheque wants to pay the entire amount mentioned in the cheque after 6 months but before one year, the court shall pay to the drawer of the cheque two and a half times the amount mentioned in the cheque and the said amount as penalty.

Fourth, if the cheque giver wants to pay the entire amount after 1 year but before 2 years, the cheque giver will have to pay a fine of three times along with the amount mentioned in the cheque.

Fifth, if the cheque giver does not pay the money even after 2 years of the case, then the court can punish the cheque giver up to 3 times the amount mentioned in the cheque and if the court thinks fit up to one year imprisonment.

In its verdict, the HC said that in the case of cheque rejection, the amount stated in the cheque and the penalty amount are two different things. The amount stated in the cheque is the amount written on the cheque. But, the penalty money is the fine imposed by the court due to the offence of cheque bounce.

"If the victim receives only the amount mentioned in the cheque, he will not get any value for the cost and time of his case," the HC verdict observed.

After the HC verdict, the government filed appeal with the Appellate Division for a stay.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the verdict on September 6 and now the government filed appeal with the apex court within very short time. So, all concerned authorities have to wait until the apex court verdict in this regard.











