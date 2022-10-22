Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL hosts meeting with foreign diplomats

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

To highlight the development policy and crisis management capacity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the International Affairs Sub-committee of the ruling Awami League (AL) arranged a meeting followed by dinner with the ambassadors of different countries in Dhaka on Friday evening at a hotel in the capital.
The title of the programme was 'The Mind Behind The Miracle'. AL International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed gave the welcome speech and former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman delivered the keynote speech.
In his chief guest speech, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "The World Bank now says that Bangladesh is now an inspiration to the whole world in poverty alleviation. The success of Bangladesh in dealing with the coronavirus is being presented as an example by the world media including the New York Times."
Bangladesh will move forward under the bold
leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader added.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, AL Presidium Members Kazi Zafarullah, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya were present as special guests while International Affairs Sub-committee Chairman Ambassador Muhammad Zamir chaired the meeting.
Earlier a documentary on development prospects of Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina was screened at the venue.
The speakers highlighted the changing stories of the country from the hinterland and the magical leadership of Hasina. They also invited the foreign diplomats to take initiative to invest in different sector of business in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, speakers expressed their confidence on Hasina's leadership amid global crisis created for Russia-Ukrain war.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi set to introduce China's next standing committee
IMF sending mission on Oct 26
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to be UK's next prime minister
Govt must take full responsibility for any untoward incident: Fakhrul
HC gives 5-point directive for dispensing cheque bounce cases
AL hosts meeting with foreign diplomats
New methods rather than strict law vital to curb air pollution: Experts
No scope to oust govt in clandestine way: Quader


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft