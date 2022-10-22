AL hosts meeting with foreign diplomats

To highlight the development policy and crisis management capacity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the International Affairs Sub-committee of the ruling Awami League (AL) arranged a meeting followed by dinner with the ambassadors of different countries in Dhaka on Friday evening at a hotel in the capital.

The title of the programme was 'The Mind Behind The Miracle'. AL International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed gave the welcome speech and former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman delivered the keynote speech.

In his chief guest speech, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "The World Bank now says that Bangladesh is now an inspiration to the whole world in poverty alleviation. The success of Bangladesh in dealing with the coronavirus is being presented as an example by the world media including the New York Times."

Bangladesh will move forward under the bold

leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader added.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, AL Presidium Members Kazi Zafarullah, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya were present as special guests while International Affairs Sub-committee Chairman Ambassador Muhammad Zamir chaired the meeting.

Earlier a documentary on development prospects of Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina was screened at the venue.

The speakers highlighted the changing stories of the country from the hinterland and the magical leadership of Hasina. They also invited the foreign diplomats to take initiative to invest in different sector of business in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, speakers expressed their confidence on Hasina's leadership amid global crisis created for Russia-Ukrain war.







