New methods rather than strict law vital to curb air pollution: Experts

Environment experts said that implementation of strict laws are not enough; rather, the government with the help of private sectors should adopt some modern strategies to curb air pollution. One step could be managing the city's huge volume of solid waste management and development works under mega projects should be implemented in a proper way.

They made this comment at the time when Dhaka city's air pollution is gradually increasing and in the consecutive years it has ranked one of worst cities to live due to its air pollution status.

It is needed to note here that Dhaka city's air quality index on Tuesday ranked fourth with a score of 163 at 9 am.

According to a research report Dhaka is being considered as one of the 20 most unsustainable mega cities in the world, as a per a new climate report.

The report titled, " Ecological Threat Report (ETP)", released on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) found that South Asia is home to eight of the world's 20 most unsustainable megacities, with half of them in India alone.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace ( IEP), featuring exclusive research from the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll, the Ecological Threat Report tracks the links between climate change, ecological threats, and violent conflict or forced migration each year.

Dhaka, Lahore, Kolkata, Delhi, Karachi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad are eight of the 20 cities facing the highest population growth and worst vulnerability to ecological threats.

Development experts and academics also noted that the income status and capacity of purchasing quality products is increasing.

"Now a day's quality products must be packaged, which causes huge solid wastes which ultimately deteriorate our air quality.

So Bangladesh must chalk out some sustainable and modern methods like many other developed and neighbouring countries are following to control solid waste management for combating air pollution.

Environmental experts also noted that besides various methods and policies the government must launch huge mass awareness to bring a positive change.

Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Talking with the Daily Observer said that his department is going to take strict action in the next two months.

Whoever is responsible for the pollution must be identified. Action will be taken against the industries which are responsible for spreading pollution, "We will monitor these industries if they use ETP," he said.

"We are silently making this city uninhabitable. The people of this city are breathing poison. We all need to be aware. We must think of our future generation," he said.

However, talking about the present status of solid waste management, the mayor also noted that the government is struggling to manage the increasing volume of solid waste.

"We (The Dhaka city) alone generate 6,500 tonnes of waste every day. The volume is so high that now there is no space where we can keep these wastes. So we are looking for new space, and it means we need to adopt an acquisition process for the dumping station, which means we need to occupy land. It will not solve the crisis, rather we will lose our lands which are highly valuable for a country which is highly populated," he said.

"For many countries wastes have become resources. In developed countries Private and government organizations are working together and they have turned waste as resources, we have to go for this. Then I think we will be able to combat this air pollution crisis," he added.

Dr Ijaz Hossain, former Dean of BUET said that we must have a comprehensive city plan and for this various steps are needed to build up a people-friendly city.

For example, if we talk about solid waste management then we must follow what other developed and neighbouring countries are following.

Highlighting about 4R waste management strategies, he said that this method includes reduce (minimize the amount of waste produced, reuse ( use materials more than once), recycle/ compost/recover ( use materials to make new products) and disposal ( safe disposal and waste to landfill.

Referring to the government's new project with a Chinese company; he said that this project will go for incineration which causes carbon emission.

But we should follow nature based solutions if we count the government's National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

"So, personally, I suggest instead of incinerating the solid waste, the government can recycle it and transform new products such as natural compost and use it in the lands," he added.

"I do believe that following these 4R Roadmap methods and transforming these materials into organic fertilizer can show a new hope for our agriculture and in the same time we will be able to combat the air pollution and also river pollution," he added.

We can use these transformed wastes of organic fertilizers in our lands which remain infertile for long due to excessive use of pesticides and chemicals, he said.

"This is a great example and source of a nature based solution which the government has included in its NAP policy to combat the negative impact of climate change," he added.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan, said that behavioural change of the people is vital to bring a positive change in waste management.

"Besides these sustainable practices and behavioural practices we should implement some strict laws.

Referring to India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) to monitor the management system of solid waste, he said the Bangladesh government should introduce such an institution.

This NGT will help in the case where polluters are becoming free despite violating the existing laws due to the loopholes of the law.

She also noted that the roads and infrastructure of the entire city are now covered in dust and some are dumping factory waste in rivers, where the government must give attention.













