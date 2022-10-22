Video
No scope to oust govt in clandestine way: Quader

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said without polls, there is no scope to oust the government through a secret alleyway.
He said this in a statement in protest against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comments,
describing those as "baseless, ill-motivated and conspiratorial".
About Fakhrul's claim that the nation's existence will get ruined if the government cannot be ousted, Quader said BNP itself is the major barrier to Bangladesh's existence, progress and prosperity.
Noting that Awami League is the vigilant sentinel of Bangladesh's meaningful existence and sovereignty, he said today the country's existence is established on solid foundation under the vigorous leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said Bangladesh's footing has become stronger now than any time in the past in all aspects, including socioeconomic and geopolitical periphery.
Pointing to BNP, he said in the statement that the party has resorted to various conspiracies and plots with an evil attempt to destroy the country's existence in the name of opposing the government.
As BNP has a brutal mentality, it had promulgated Indemnity Ordinance to save the killers of Bangabandhu and perpetrated gruesome grenade attacks on Awami League's anti-terrorism rally on August 21, 2004, he mentioned.
Describing Tarique Rahamn, BNP acting chairman and fugitive convict in several cases, including August 21 grenade attack, as killer and perpetrator of August 21 massacre, he said Tarique and his party leaders are the key obstacles to the country's peace and stability.
He said the nation's existence has sustained for hundreds of years and it still continues and it will remain intact in the days to come as well. But it is now a major question whether BNP's existence will sustain or not.
About BNP's motto of movement to bring back Tarqiue Rahman to the country, Quader questioned the BNP leaders who is obstructing the return of their fugitive leader to Bangladesh and said Awami League and the government want Tarique to come back to face the sentence.
If Tarique has the courage, let him return home and there is no need of movement to this end, he said.    -BSS


