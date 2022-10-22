JP's internal squabbles at its peak

Jatiya Party (JP)'s internal squabbles has reached its peak.

The infighting between Raushan Ershad, the party's patron and GM Quader, the party chairman has come out in the open.

They are sharply divided over various issues including in formation of alliance with other parties.

The leader of the opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad called the party's council meeting while under treatment in Thailand and soon afterwards, GM Quader issued a notice to dismiss or show cause on fellow leaders including Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

Raushan Ershad is due to return home soon.

Preparatory committees have been formed in 12 districts including Sylhet, Gazipur to hold the party's council meeting.

Supporters of Raushan Ershad are touring districts to make the council session successful, though many important leaders of the party did not respond to her call.

Raushan's supporters said that though the party's MPs were not with her, there was a massive response from the party's grassroots.

They said that after she returns home, the work to make the council session would get further momentum.

GM Quader is reportedly feeling uncomfortable over the increasing tussles in the party, said JP sources.

On September 14, Mosiur Rahman Ranga was dismissed from all posts in the party, including as presidium member for siding with Raushan.

On September 17, JP Chairman GM Quader's advisor and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha was released.

On September 28, GM Quader's advisor and Barishal Mahanagar Jatiya Party convener Mohsin U1 Islam alias Habul was served with show cause notice by the Raushan faction.

On September 29, AKM Abdur Rauf Manik, former mayor of Rangpur and JP vice chairman was expelled from the party by GM Quader.

On October 2, GM Quader expelled Acting President of Mymensingh District Jatiya Party Dr K R Islam on the charges of breaking party discipline.

After Raushan Ershad called the party's council session, GM Quader said that she had no locus standi to do it.

Six co-chairmen of the party, General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Barrister Amsul Islam Mahmud, Ruhul Amin Howladar, Kazi Feroz Rashid, Abu Hossain Babla and Salma Islam were made joint-conveners to hold the council meeting called by Raushan Ershad.

Only a day after Raushan Ershad, MP, convened the council session, she was removed as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament by the Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party.

The JP Parliamentary Party made GM Quader the new Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and the minutes were signed by Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

A follower of Raushan Ershad, said, "We are proceeding to hold the council session, many senior leaders did not respond to Madam's call, it's not right for them."

He also stated that when the MPs in JP refused to side with Raushan, she said, "My workers are more important than MPs".

Amid questions rising about contribution of GM Quader and JP General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, many JP leaders said, "We always saw Quader as Ershad's brother. We never saw Quader in our difficult times. He was nowhere in meetings and processions. Chunnu was not with us in those days either. Field level leaders and activists are Raushan Ershad's strength.

Raushan Ershad says that she would never go with BNP.

Raushan wants to involve young leaders with the council meeting due to be held on November 26 to amend the party's constitution and bring the elders back.

Raushan said that she wants to nominate 50 per cent young people to contest for JP in the next general election.

Raushan's supporters said that GM Quader had no right to question her locus standi for convening the party's council meeting.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu said that at least 10 parties exist in the name of Jatiya Party and if Raushan desires she could float a new Jatitya Party in her name as the registered JP's undisputed chairman was GM Quader.

Regarding why she called the council session, Raushan said, "After Ershad's death the party became very weak, now I think the party is not being managed properly, that's why the party needs to be to strengthened. I am contacting with leaders and activists, I have spoken to them. It was not right to change our constitution by the last council session."

She expressed her support for using electronic voting machines in the next general election, which is vehemently opposed by GM Quader and his supporters.

The rift between Raushan and Quader had surfaced first in 2014, when party founder Retired Lt Gen H M Ershad was still alive.









