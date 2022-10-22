Video
PM to open 50 industrial units in EZs on Oct 26

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in Economic Zones (EZs) on October 26 marking the 50 years of independence.
Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh
Yusuf Harun said the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in the EZs across the country and BEZA will have the event at eight venues.
"These include commercial operations of four factories at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram and eight factories in different privately-run EZs," he added.
He said these industrial units have already invested more than US$ 967.73 million, and will make further investment of nearly $331.27 million.
He informed that the PM will also lay foundation stone of 29 industrial units in different EZs, which have so far invested $610 million, and are in a process to invest $1,922.39 million more.
The EZ facilities, to be inaugurated, include administration buildings of BSMSN, Jamalpur Economic Zone, Srihatta EZ, and Sabrang Tourism Park, he added.
Besides, the BEZA chief said, the PM will also formally open 20-kilometre Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN.    -BSS


