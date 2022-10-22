Kitchen markets: Out of bound for low income people  



The prices of coarse rice, onion and sugar have increased again within a week. As a result, there is no good news of relief from the market for the buyers. The photo was taken from Kaptan Bazar in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"The reason for the sudden increase in the price of onion is that the old onion stock is about to deplete. It will take at least two more months for the harvest of new onion. That's why our purchase price in the wholesale market is also high. It seems that prices will remain high until the new onion comes out," a trader said.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent

found the low-income people worried about the increase in the price of coarse rice. Even a week ago, the retail price of rice was between Tk 52 to Tk 54, on Friday one had to pay Tk 56 to Tk 58 to buy that amount of rice. What is being sold is paijam, which is Tk 56 to Tk 58 per kg.

Jalal Hossain, a rice seller in Rampura market, said since the season is over, cheap coarse rice is not available in the market. That is why Paijam imported from India and abroad are now being sold as coarse rice. However, the price of paijam is Tk 2 to Tk 4 more per kg.

Yunus Hossain, a day labourer, said if he buys 10 kg of rice, the money of one day's earnings is completely exhausted. One day's earnings every week goes to rice. As a result, it is difficult to meet other necessary expenses.

Meanwhile, the price of sugar increased again in the market. A kg of open sugar is being sold at Tk 100 per kg. Which was between Tk 90 and Tk 95 last week. And to buy packaged sugar, one has to pay Tk 105 to Tk 110 depending on the company.

Although the price of sugar fixed by the government is much lower than this. According to the latest price set by the government, loose sugar is expected to be sold at Tk 84 and packet sugar at Tk 89 per kg. But at the beginning of this month, the refiners proposed setting the price of loose sugar at Tk 90 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 95 in the tariff commission. In reality, that is not accepted either, it is being sold at an additional price of Tk 10 to Tk 15.

Hamidur Rahman of Bikrampur Store in Malibagh Bazar said the companies may increase the price of sugar, that's why they have reduced the supply at once. Despite the demand in the wholesale market, sugar is not available at the previous price. Forced, many have stopped selling sugar.

On the other hand, the price of onion in the retail market has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 within a week. Onion is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg. Which was Tk 45 to Tk 55 a week ago. Now you have to pay Tk 60 to buy one kg of selected local onion.

Samiul, a businessman of Taltala Market, said that the price of onion in the wholesale market is increasing by Tk 3 to Tk 5 per kg due to the end of the season. Every year at this time the price of onion is higher. This year the price is much lower than before.

Feroze Ahmed, a private service holder said, "There is not a single item in the market which does not cost more. Only we know how low income people like us survive in this situation. Fish, meat, eggs are all expensive. There is no vegetable under Tk 50 in the market. Meanwhile, the price of onions have also increased suddenly. The onion that I bought for Tk 50, on Friday I had to buy it for Tk 60 per kg. We common people can no longer survive with this rise in commodity prices."

In the retail markets, green papaya costs Tk 20 per kg, cucumber Tk 60, brinjal Tk 60, potato Tk 30, green chili Tk 80, beans Tk 120, coriander leaves Tk 200, potal Tk 60, chichinga Tk 60, jhinga Tk 80. Kankarol at Tk 60. Besides, each piece of gourd is selling at Tk 60 and cauliflower at Tk 50.

Broiler chicken is being sold from Tk 175 to Tk 180 per kg. However, broiler chicken was sold at Tk 190 last week, which has decreased by Tk 10 and is being sold at Tk 180 this week. On the other hand, Sonali and layer chicken prices have increased. Gold is being sold at Tk 330, layer Tk 300, Pakistani cock at Tk 340. Which were sold at Tk 280, Tk 310 and Tk 320 respectively last week.

Besides, local chicken is being sold at Tk 550 to Tk 600, beef and mutton prices have remained stable as in the past few months.

Looking around the market, beef is being sold at Tk 700, And mutton is being sold at Tk 1,000 per kg.

Salim Reza, a chicken trader in Rai Sahib Bazar, told the daily Observer that the increased price of chicken has remained the same for many days. It can be seen that the price fluctuates weekly by Tk 10. The demand for chicken meat in the market has not decreased due to higher prices of other meats. Besides, the supply of chicken is very less compared to the demand in the market. That is why the price is increasing.











