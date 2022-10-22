Dengue: 409 new patients hospitalised

Another 409 patients were hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No death was recorded during this time. So far 110 people died due to dengue this year.

Of the admitted patients, 304 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 105 outside of Dhaka.

A total of 29,107 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 25,790 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 3,207. Among them, 2,182 patients are admitted in Dhaka and 1,025 patients are admitted outside Dhaka.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.