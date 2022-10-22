Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Eating less meat can help fight climate change

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Staff Correspondent

Cutting back on meat can be good for human health and for animal welfare, but it is also one of the best ways to fight climate change and nature loss, scientists say.
Meat eating is rising globally as incomes rise in poorer and middle-income nations, though consumption is falling in some places due to the growing popularity of vegetarian or vegan diets and a boom in the supply of tastier meat substitutes.
So why is cutting down on meat so important for the environment? Here are a few key reasons - and some ideas on how a bigger shift towards plant-based diets could be achieved:
Crops used to feed livestock - including corn and soybeans - eat up 40 per cent of the world's total cropland, according to a study published in the Annual Review of Resource Economics journal in April.
Another 2 billion hectares (4.9 billion acres) of grasslands around the world - about four times as much land as is used to grow crops - are dedicated to livestock grazing, it found.
That means about 70 per cent of the world's agricultural land is used for producing meat and dairy goods - even though those products amount to less than 20 per cent of the total food calories available globally.
Animal farming also soaks up a quarter of the freshwater used each year, and is responsible for as much as two-thirds of climate change-fuelling emissions from food production, the report found.
Animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and buffalo that ferment the food they eat in the process of digesting it are also major producers of methane gas, a powerful climate change driver.
With the world's growing population on track to reach 8 billion people next month, the need for more land to feed livestock is putting pressure on forests and other uncultivated, natural areas that are rich in biodiversity.
In Brazil, the expansion of pastures for grass-fed cattle and soy plantations - used largely to feed chickens, pigs and other farm animals - are the major driver of soaring Amazon forest losses.
"Land expansion for pastures and cropland is a major contributor to climate change but is also the predominant driver of natural habitat destruction, with serious negative effects on wild biodiversity," the Resource Economics study noted.
About 13 billion hectares (32 billion acres) of forest is lost globally each year to expansion of grazing and cropland, to feed both animals and people, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.
Increasingly tasty and more widely available meat alternatives are helping many people make the switch towards a plant-based diet, despite questions about the new products' carbon footprints, health benefits and affordability.
Government policy that requires meat alternatives in schools or other public procurement, that makes eating less meat part of national dietary guidelines or bans the advertising of meat products can also help ramp up a shift to plant-based diets, said Scarlett Benson, of the global Food and Land Use Coalition.
China's new five-year national plan includes heavy investments in lab-grown meat, for instance, Benson said - a move that could help curb the country's fast-growing demand for meat and its huge appetite for imported animal feed. China is currently the largest importer of Brazil's fast-expanding soybean production.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 409 new patients hospitalised
Eating less meat can help fight climate change
RAB intensifies anti-militancy drive in CHT, 10 arrested
OPPOHack 2022 final on Oct 22, 23
Ctg WASA to have Sewage Treatment Plant by 2024
Covid: 216 cases, zero death reported
6,783 out of 13,000 patients die every year
Now, Khulna launch workers embark on 48-hr strike


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft