Ctg WASA to have Sewage Treatment Plant by 2024

CHATTOGRAM Oct 21: The Chattogram WASA is going to implement the 6th phase of sewage treatment Plant under Public Private Partnership (PPP) with government to government financing by Japan.

In this connection, the government approved in principle the proposal of the "Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project for Patenga Catchment-6".

The approval came at the 23rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on October 19 last held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair. The "Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project for Patenga Catchment" would be implemented under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) to build an environment-friendly sanitation system at Patenga and adjacent areas in Chattogram. It is under the STP-6 (Sewage Treatment Plant).

Under the project, the sewage waste will be treated by the Sewage treatment Plant. The water waste will be collected from all the residences of the city excepting the rain water. It will be collected through pipeline to the sewerage treatment Plant where Compost will be produced. Engr Ariful Islam Project Director told the Daily Observer the works of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

Initially, the cost of the project has been estimated at around Tk 3,250 crore. The entire project will be implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six Catchment plants will be installed in six zones.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram WASA already started the construction works of the Catchment STP-1 project in several areas of the city. The WASA management started the works over 163 acres of land at Halishahar area.

Under the projects, a total of 200 km long pipelines will be installed.

The entire project known as STP-1 has been implementing at three packages. Of them, two Chinese firms and one Korean firm have been selected for the project. The Korean firm will conduct the works of the treatment including the installation of 90 km long pipeline while he Chinese firms will complete the installation of 60 km and 50 km long pipeline.

The project Phase-1 includes; 182 km long pipeline, manhole and chambers is 3620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million litre per day), etc. At the western part and the south-east part of Chattogram city including Halishahar catchment area about 34.83 square km, Halishahar, Rampur, Agrabad to construct faecal sludge collection, transportation and treatment system are 300 cubic metre per day at Halishahar catchment area and other parts of the city, wherever sewerage facility cannot be provided because of constraint in infrastructure construction space, and on-side sanitation improvement at different parts of the city including slums.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of Tk 3,808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3,758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. After completion of the project, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to the sewerage treatment plant rather than the Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. But the present Awami League government took the project.

Besides, human excreta and other wastage of septic tanks of nearly 70 lakh people of city directly fall into the river Karnaphuli. One lakh out of six lakh slum families have no access to sanitary latrine and they discharge their excreta through 'kucca' makeshift latrine set up alongside various water bodies.

The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system. More than 700 numbers of small and heavy industries have been developed on both sides of the river Karnaphuli. The pollutants and wastage of those industries are directly flowing down to the river polluting it heavily.









