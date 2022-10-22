Video
Covid: 216 cases, zero death reported

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded no death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally remained at 29,411. During the time 216 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 2,033,878.     
Besides, 688 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 19,76,973 and overall recovery rate at 97.16 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).


