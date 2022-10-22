6,783 out of 13,000 patients die every year

More than 13,000 new patients are diagnosed with breast cancer in the country every year, out of which 6,783 women die. Some 19 per cent of female cancer patients suffer from breast cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published these data.

Speakers said these things at a seminar 'CME on Breast Imaging and Intervention' at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Thursday.

It is said in the seminar, breast cancer can be cured if aware. Women those are at risk can be prevented the disease by regular health check-ups, breast self-examination from age 20 and mammographic screening for women over 35 age.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "Currently we are very worried about breast cancer. It may also be the effect of environmental changes, diet and climate changes. In addition, due to the increase in awareness and breast cancer screening, this problem is coming to everyone's attention. Radiology department is playing an important role in this regard."

Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Society of Radiology and Imaging and Head of Radiology Department of SHIBPS Prof Dr Khalilur Rahman were present at the programme.










