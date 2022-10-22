Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Now, Khulna launch workers embark on 48-hr strike

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

Thousands of commuters in Khulna have been facing trouble, with buses staying off the roads for a two-day strike called by Khulna Bus-Minibus Owners' Association and the Motor Workers' Union in protest against the plying of unauthorised three-wheelers in the district. The photo was taken from Sonadanga bus stand in Khulna on Friday.

Thousands of commuters in Khulna have been facing trouble, with buses staying off the roads for a two-day strike called by Khulna Bus-Minibus Owners' Association and the Motor Workers' Union in protest against the plying of unauthorised three-wheelers in the district. The photo was taken from Sonadanga bus stand in Khulna on Friday.

KHULNA, Oct 21: Not only transport owners, the launch workers in Khulna have also embarked on a 48-hour strike since Friday morning, demanding a hike in wages.
Delwar Hossain, divisional organisational secretary of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association, said they called the strike to press home their ten-point demands, including wage hike, "and it has no connection with the BNP's mass rally slated for Saturday".
A total of 15 launches ply on a southern route from Khulna but none of them left terminals since this morning, giving passengers a harrowing time.
The workers on strike said their demands included wage hike, river excavation from Bhairab to Nowapara, and landing pass for India-bound launches.
From Thursday evening, none of the passenger carrying launches left Khulna due to the strike announcement but freight launches and boats have been operating.
SM Shafiqul islam Mona, BNP's Khulna metropolitan unit convener, said on government's signal, "first, bus owners called a strike and now the launch services are also shut to obstruct the BNP's mass rally on Saturday".
Launches anchored BIWTA ghat in Khulna as the Launch Workers' Union enforces a 48 hours' strike on 21 October 2022 "to press home 10-point demand" ahead of BNP rally in Khulna. The photo was taken on Friday. photo : Observer

Launches anchored BIWTA ghat in Khulna as the Launch Workers' Union enforces a 48 hours' strike on 21 October 2022 "to press home 10-point demand" ahead of BNP rally in Khulna. The photo was taken on Friday. photo : Observer

"The mass rally will be made successful at any cost, defying all these obstructions," he added.
Earlier, Khulna Bus-Minibus Owners' Association and the Motor Workers' Union decided to go on a two-day strike in protest against the plying of unauthorised three-wheelers in the district.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 409 new patients hospitalised
Eating less meat can help fight climate change
RAB intensifies anti-militancy drive in CHT, 10 arrested
OPPOHack 2022 final on Oct 22, 23
Ctg WASA to have Sewage Treatment Plant by 2024
Covid: 216 cases, zero death reported
6,783 out of 13,000 patients die every year
Now, Khulna launch workers embark on 48-hr strike


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft