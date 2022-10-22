Video
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:16 AM
Southeast Asian ministers to hold emergency talks on Myanmar

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

PHNOM PENH, Oct 21: Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Jakarta next week to discuss strife-torn Myanmar ahead of November's ASEAN leaders' summit in Phnom Penh, diplomatic sources confirmed Friday.
Myanmar has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year, with more than 2,300 killed in the military's brutal crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.
The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) has spearheaded so far fruitless efforts to resolve the crisis, and the bloc is frustrated by escalating human rights atrocities -- including the execution of political prisoners and a recent airstrike on a school.
There has been little progress on a five-point plan nutted out in April last year, which called for an end to violence, increased humanitarian aid, as well as dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.
An Indonesian foreign ministry official confirmed a meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.
The talks are expected to review progress on the plan.    -AFP


