Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Russia's defence minister discusses Ukraine in call with US counterpart: Ministry

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

MOSCOW, Oct 21: Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with US counterpart Lloyd Austin, the defence ministry said Friday, in rare talks between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Ukraine conflict.
"Topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on social media without providing further details.
This was the second phone call between Shoigu and Austin since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Their last call was on May 13, a few days before phone talks between the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his US counterpart Mark Milley on May 19.
Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to new lows since the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
Russia has accused the US of seeking to prolong the conflict by providing financial and military aid to pro-Western Ukraine.
Ahead of a G20 summit hosted by Indonesia in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he saw "no need" for an in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Earlier this month, Biden said he had "no intention" of meeting with Putin but did not rule out potential talks.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Southeast Asian ministers to hold emergency talks on Myanmar
Russia's defence minister discusses Ukraine in call with US counterpart: Ministry
Indian army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
EU heads to focus on China, Iran after agreeing to disagree on gas cap
Damaged vehicles are pictured after an adjacent wall collapsed
60 years after Cuba crisis, nuclear war suddenly thinkable again
Italy opens talks on new govt as coalition spars over Ukraine


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft