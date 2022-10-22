Indian army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI, Oct 21: A military chopper crashed on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh. The crash was reported in a village in the Upper Siang district. "We have initiated search and rescue operations and sent teams to the crash site. No further details on the number of passengers and their condition (are) available yet," said a senior district official of the Upper Siang district.

While the rescue teams were rushed, the site of the accident is said to be remotely located. "The location of the crash is very remote. The nearest village to the crash site is located around 140 km from the district headquarters Yingkiong. And it takes several hours of trek to reach the crash site. We have dispatched a team to the place. More details will be known once they reach the site," said Jummar Basar, superintendent of police, Upper Siang. -HT





