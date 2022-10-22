Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

EU heads to focus on China, Iran after agreeing to disagree on gas cap

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

BRUSSELS, Oct 21: European Union leaders will discuss reducing their economic dependency on China, aiding Kyiv and punishing Iran for its involvement in the war that Russia is waging on Ukraine, when they meet for a second day of talks in Brussels on Friday.
The previous day, the 27 EU leaders locked horns over a joint response to the acute energy crunch that has engulfed the bloc since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Their summit talks started on Thursday afternoon and ran into the wee hours on Friday as Germany stuck to its refusal to cap gas prices and the 27 could only agree to disagree, declaring they will keep on examining options to put a ceiling on costs.
As they turn to foreign policy from 0800 GMT on Friday, they will have a "strategic discussion" on their ties with China after the bloc's executive said earlier this week the EU should see Beijing more as a competitor.
"We have been a bit too complacent as European countries," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. "Over the past months, we've understood that in a lot of pure economic domains, geopolitics also play an important role."
The EU's first full summit with the ASEAN group of Southeast Asian countries is planned for Dec. 14, with Europe hoping to bolster trade and geopolitical relations with a region in the shadow of China.
Smaller countries also appealed for a united EU front vis-a-vis Beijing, pointing to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's planned visit to China next month.
The Eurointelligence consultancy said Berlin risked flexing its economic muscle at the expense of broader European interests, adding that Scholz was now intent on allowing China to buy into the strategic port of Hamburg.
"Germany's industrial strategy, and its economic model that feeds it, is toxic for the EU," Eurointelligence said in a commentary on Thursday.
Germany, the EU's biggest economy, also leads the small EU camp opposed to capping gas prices, with Scholz defending himself on Thursday against accusations from other EU leaders that Berlin is pursuing selfish and unfair energy policies.
UKRAINE, IRAN
Europe's reliance on Russia was laid bare when Moscow cut gas deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine, leaving the EU grappling not only with a political, security and humanitarian crisis across its border, but also an energy one.
On Thursday, the EU imposed swift but limited sanctions on Iran for supplying drones for Russia's war in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that this century has sought to integrate with the West against vehement opposition from the Kremlin.
Some EU countries want wider sanctions imposed on Iran, and the summit will also condemn Tehran's use of force against protests.
Poland and the three Baltic states have also proposed slapping more sanctions on Russia, but that is unlikely to be agreed on Friday as any such decision would require a unanimity among the 27 nations that is lacking.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the EU should find ways of using to Ukraine's benefit more than 300 billion euros' worth of frozen Russian assets in the bloc, and push to form an international tribunal to judge war crimes committed in Ukraine.
"This is pure terrorism," Kallas said of Russia's war. "And it's awful that it's possible to do this in year 2022."     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Southeast Asian ministers to hold emergency talks on Myanmar
Russia's defence minister discusses Ukraine in call with US counterpart: Ministry
Indian army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
EU heads to focus on China, Iran after agreeing to disagree on gas cap
Damaged vehicles are pictured after an adjacent wall collapsed
60 years after Cuba crisis, nuclear war suddenly thinkable again
Italy opens talks on new govt as coalition spars over Ukraine


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft