Death anniv

Today (Oct 22) is the 28th death anniversary of Awami league leader, Dr Wali Ahmed. He was a Liberation War organizer, an associate of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Seikh Mujibur Rahman and former MP. On the occasion of this a Milad mahfil and Quran recitation will be held after Maghrib prayer at the residence of Principal Mohammad Shah Alam, the elder son of the late leader. All the followers and relatives are requested to attend the programme and pray for the departed soul.