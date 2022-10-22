Samrat’s bail extended

A Dhaka court on Thursday extended the bail of former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat until November 8 in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2019.

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the bail extention order accepting a petition submitted by Samrat's lawyer.

The court fixed the same day for hearing the framing charge in the case.

His lawyer prayed to the court to extend the bail term. The judge granted the prayer after the hearing.







