Bus crushes motorcyclist to death at Jatrabari

A motorcyclist has died after being run over by a bus in Dhaka's Jatrabari.

The incident took place on the road outside Dania College at 10:30 pm on Thursday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

The victim was identified as Sirajul Islam Mukti, 48, who ran a business while offering ride-hailing services on the side. He leaves behind his two children, a second- and a third-grader.

After the incident, a few pedestrians took Mukti to DMCH where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu.

"Mukti was heading towards the city from Jatrabari. A bus operated by Lal Sobuj Paribahan ran him over as he was passing Dania College," said Bachchu, citing a witness. -bdnews24.com










