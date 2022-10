Obituary

Motiur Rahman Senior Photo journalist passed away on Thursday. He was 76.He is survived by his wife, only son and two grandchildren. He will be buried in Toronto, Canada according to family sources.He was a life-member of The National Press Club. He began his career as a staff photographer of the now defunct Morning News and The New Nation. Later he joined the Khaleej Times and served as a senior photo editor. He died after a brief illness in Toronto.