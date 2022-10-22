National Road Safety Day today

The National Road Safety Day will be observed in the country today in a befitting manner.

This year's theme of the day is 'Ain Meney Sorokey Choli, Nirapodey Ghorey Phiri (Let us follow the law on road and return home safely).

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the National Road Safety Day.

The President, in his message, said the number of vehicles on streets is rapidly increasing with the increase of developed road infrastructure in Bangladesh.

Developed communication infrastructure and up-to-date transport services are perquisites to sustainable socio-economic development, the head of the state said.








